© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTOT-FM 89.5, serving the northwest Texas Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, it is very difficult to find a replacement. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one. We apologies for this disruption of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
.

Highlight tracks from Palehound's new album

By Marissa Lorusso
Published July 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT

NPR music contributor Marissa Lorusso reviews Eye on the Bat, the latest album from indie band Palehound.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Marissa Lorusso
See stories by Marissa Lorusso