Trump says he received a letter saying he's a target of DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation

By Carrie Johnson
Published July 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump speaks on July 7 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks on July 7 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump says he has received word that he's a target of the grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump says he learned Sunday that he may be charged with a federal crime by a grand jury investigating the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The former president says the target letter means he is likely to be indicted.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith is declining to comment on Trump's remarks.

But Smith and his team have reached into Trump's inner circle, calling former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's son-in-law to testify before grand juries in Washington, D.C.

Trump already faces federal charges over allegedly obstructing a separate probe into classified documents at his Florida resort.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
