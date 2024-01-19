© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Both 105.7 KJJP and 94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo area are currently operating at reduced power due to weather-related damage to the antenna. If you are experiencing static on these signals please use the digital streaming service either here or on the HPPR mobile app. Repairs should be completed soon.

Justice Department report finds failures in the response to the Uvalde attack

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:13 AM CST

A new Justice Department report details the failures of police who responded to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He is a Puerto Rico native and his work has also appeared on NPR station WKAR, San Antonio Express-News, Inter News Service, GFR Media and WMIZ 1270 AM.
See stories by Sergio Martínez-Beltrán