© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Both 105.7 KJJP and 94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo area are currently operating at reduced power due to weather-related damage to the antenna. If you are experiencing static on these signals please use the digital streaming service either here or on the HPPR mobile app. Repairs should be completed soon.

Home communities mourn three U.S. soldiers, all from Georgia, killed in drone attack

By Grant Blankenship
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST

The three soldiers killed in the drone strike in Jordan were all from Georgia. Communities there are mourning their deaths.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Grant Blankenship
Grant came to public media after a career spent in newspaper photojournalism. As an all platform journalist he seeks to wed the values of public radio storytelling and the best of photojournalism online.
See stories by Grant Blankenship