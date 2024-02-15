Chiefs parade shooting total at 22 injured, with 3 patients in critical condition

This story will be updated.

Yesterday’s shooting at Union Station near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally killed at least one person and injured 22 others.

Many have now been discharged, but three gunshot victims remain in critical condition.

Children’s Mercy Hospital, University Health — formerly Truman Medical Center — and Saint Luke’s Hospital all took in patients from the shooting.

Children’s Mercy received 12 patients from the rally; 11 were children ranging from 6 to 15 years old. Nine children were shot. Stephanie Meyer, the hospital's senior vice president of nursing, said all of them are expected to make a full recovery.

Three of the shooting victims are now in inpatient care at Children’s Mercy. All of the remaining nine victims have been discharged.

University Health had staff at the rally who treated patients on the scene. The hospital also took in 12 patients from the incident — eight with gunshot wounds. Two patients are still in critical condition, but improving, and have had multiple surgeries. Hospital officials say one is a younger man with a "90+ fatal injury," which means if 100 people came in with the same injury, 95 to 99 would die. The other is an older woman, who hospital staff are hopeful will move to stable condition and out of the ICU in the next day or two.

Dr. Erica Carney, the medical director of the Kansas City Fire Department's emergency medical services division, is also an emergency physician at University Health, and was on the scene of the shooting. Dr. Dustin Neel, a surgeon at the hospital, said she triaged patients quickly to get them to University Health — the closest hospital to Union Station — first, including the younger man still in critical condition.

"Had he had not made it here as fast as he had, he might not be with us now," Neel said. "He was the first person here, and our mass casualty plan then went into effect and got him straight up to the operating room and we were able to stabilize him."

The other six gunshot patients have been discharged. Three of the four patients treated with non-gunshot injuries have also been discharged. University Health staff said they had injured extremities and some broken bones.

"You go into this business because you care about people, and our staff, while they did all this great work, I also want to reiterate that they're hurting, too," said Charlie Shields, CEO of University Health. "It means a lot to our team that this community has reached out and supported them."

Saint Luke’s took in five patients at its Plaza location. Four patients walked in with minor injuries from fleeing the scene and were treated and released. The hospital’s one gunshot victim from the parade is still in critical condition.

Police had detained three people by Wednesday afternoon, two of whom are under 18. The prosecutor’s office has not yet filed charges against the suspects.

Children’s Mercy has published resources for people impacted by yesterday’s shooting, including when to seek help and how parents and caregivers can help children process the trauma.

If you believe your child may be at Children’s Mercy or injured, call the hospital at (816) 648-2590.