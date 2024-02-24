© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
94.9 HPPR Connect will be on and off the air this Thursday and Friday as work is done to replace the transmitting antenna and transmitter. We apologize for this disruption, though the work is being done to improve the station's overall signal quality and reliability. You can always listen to HPPR Connect using the player above.

After 2 years of war in Ukraine, 6 cities hold out hope

By Joanna Kakissis
Published February 24, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Russia expected a quick victory. Ukraine expected Russian defeat. But the war goes on.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis