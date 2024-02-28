© 2021
94.9 HPPR Connect will be on and off the air this Thursday and Friday as work is done to replace the transmitting antenna and transmitter. We apologize for this disruption, though the work is being done to improve the station's overall signal quality and reliability. You can always listen to HPPR Connect using the player above.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST

President Biden and Donald Trump win Michigan's primary. House Republicans are expected to hear privately from Hunter Biden. Lawmakers in more than a dozen states consider fetal personhood bills.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
