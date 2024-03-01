Ex KCK Detective Roger Golubski allowed to stay on home detention after fast food outing

A federal magistrate on Thursday allowed former Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Roger Golubski to remain on home detention, despite a recent fast-food run being a violation of his pre-trial release conditions.

Golubski, who made a rare appearance in federal court in Topeka, silently nodded his head when Magistrate Rachel Schwartz admonished him for a trip to Culver’s on Jan. 23, saying she thought her original order was clear.

Schwartz allowed Golubski out on home detention and electronic monitoring in September 2022, just a few days after he was charged with violating two women's civil rights for allegedly assaulting them more than two decades ago. She cited his poor health, namely diabetes and heart problems, for her decision. Two months later, Golubski was also charged with protecting a notorious drug dealer’s sex trafficking operation of underage girls.

Although prosecutors’ request that Golubski be sanctioned after just one violation was “unusual,” Schwartz said, Golubski can only leave his home for activities “tied to narrow categories,” such as medical appointments or visits to his lawyer. Saying she didn't want him out in the community, Schwartz amended his pre-trial release order to specifically say he is barred from doing things like the fast-food stop.

A “concerned citizen” caught Golubski on video at the Culver’s and, through an attorney, got it to prosecutors. They contacted Golubski’s probation officer and were told that Golubski claimed he had gone to a doctor’s appointment, then stopped at Culver’s because his blood sugar was low. Schwartz told him he needs to plan for things like that by taking food, water and ice along to appointments.

Some of Golubski’s victims, who often attend the many hearings since his original arrest, were once again disappointed that he wasn’t heavily sanctioned. They are frustrated that the case has languished and a trial date is not yet set. Prosecutors this week asked the judge to set a start date in mid-September.

Michele Houcks, a Kansas City, Kansas, woman, said Schwartz’s decision was “a slap on the wrist.” She said she wants to the legal process to move forward for the many people watching the case.

“Whatever’s going to happen needs to happen,” Houcks said. “It’s taking so long.”