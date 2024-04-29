© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

Should the U.S. government decide who qualifies as a gun dealer?

By Rick Pluta
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:15 AM CDT

The Justice Department has taken steps to close the so-called "gun show loophole." But there's a murky legal question: Who counts as a gun seller?

Rick Pluta
