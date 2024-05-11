KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
Photos: See the Northern lights from rare, solar storm
The largest geomagnetic storm in nearly two decades is hitting earth's atmosphere. It's producing a beautiful glow in the sky all over the world.
A sunspot has sent a stream of charged particles towards earth.
As those particles hit the earth's atmosphere they will be heated and start glowing producing beautiful aurora.
Lisa Upton is with the Southwest Research Institute. Social media is already filling with photos from places like Finland, Russia, Germany and New Zealand, which catches the same effect in the southern hemisphere. It's not clear how far down in the U.S. the aurora will spread, but Upton is keeping an eye out in Colorado.
Space weather forecasters expect the solar storm to peak overnight, but it will last throughout the weekend.
