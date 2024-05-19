© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

Wild Card: Chris Pine

By Rachel Hubbard
Published May 19, 2024 at 4:19 PM CDT

Actor and director Chris Pine talks about learning from failure in an interview with NPR's Rachel Martin on her new show Wild Card.

Rachel Hubbard
Rachel Hubbard has been the Executive Director of KOSU Public Radio, based in Stillwater, OK, since February 2020.