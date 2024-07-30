PHOTOS: Our favorite moments from the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

The Broccoli City Festival returned to Washington, D.C., over the weekend, bringing a slate full of musical acts. This time around, the festival took place at the Audi Field, where the city hosts
Major League Soccer matches. Thousands of fans filled both the stands and the field to participate in the festivities, which featured a star-studded lineup that included appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét, Issa Rae, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jordan Ward, Gunna and more.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend:
Sexyy Red performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Victoria Monét performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Key Glock performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Fans cheer and dance in the stands during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Fridayy performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Issa Rae introduces Megan Thee Stallion on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Tanner Adell performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Jordan Ward performs on the main stage with Joony during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during the Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.