Tune in to a mini-concert with James Supercave

The Los Angeles indie pop band James Supercave had one important rule when it came to working on their latest album, GIMMICK: Every song had to be written together and in-person. Lead singer and producer Joaquin Pastor saw it as a chance to make a record that felt truly present.

So, he and his bandmates Patrick Logothetti and Andrés Villalobos went out to Joshua Tree National Park, away from the stretched out cacophony of LA and played with a myriad of sounds and genres from psychedelic to indie pop.

In this session, James Supercave joins us for a mini-concert recorded live at Chrome Sparks' studio.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web build was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Copyright 2024 XPN