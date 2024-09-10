Man accused of killing Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs Super Bowl parade now has a trial date

The man accused of firing the shot that killed local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting will stand trial in January 2026, a judge ruled Monday.

Miller, 19, faces four felony counts including second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in a shooting that killed Galvan and injured at least 24 more .

The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 12 and last two weeks.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker said Miller and another man charged in the shooting, Lyndell Mays, fired weapons following a verbal argument that escalated quickly.

A third man, Terry Young, faces the same charges for the shooting. All three men are being held in jail, each on $1 million bond. Young and Mays are scheduled for trial in 2025 — beginning March 10 for Young , September 29 for Mays .

Three teenagers were also charged in juvenile court, though details about their cases are limited because of privacy protections for underage defendants.

A 15-year-old referred to as R.G. in court documents has been sentenced to a state facility for youths .

Court documents detail a chaotic scene outside Union Station at the intersection of West Pershing Road and Kessler Road, where at least one person was openly carrying firearms in a backpack.

Miller, who was shot during the melee, was tackled by bystanders in the center median of Pershing Road.

In all, 12 individuals brandished firearms and at least six individuals fired their weapons, according to court documents . Kansas City Police recovered several firearms, spent shell casings and other items, the documents say.

Peggy Lowe contributed reporting.