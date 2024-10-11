KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. The air conditioning units are currently being replaced and other HVAC improvements made. If all goes well, we hope to have these repairs made and KTOT back on the air by the end of the day on Friday, 10/10. We apologize for this this interruption in service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.
The northern lights dazzle night skies across U.S. and Europe
On Thursday, the northern lights — also known as the aurora borealis — illuminated vast expanses of Europe and the United States.
The rare and fleeting appearance brought many to a standstill, evoking a moment of awe and wonder in seasoned aurora chasers and novice stargazers alike.
Some kept their eyes peeled all night at the evening sky. While others were delightfully surprised by the sudden splashes of red, green and purple hues shimmering above them.
The dazzling display of color was the result of a powerful solar storm that slammed into Earth. People typically travel to Alaska, Iceland and other regions within the Arctic Circle to witness the celestial phenomenon. But the geomagnetic storm triggered the aurora to light up night skies father out. It's the second time a severe solar storm crashed into Earth this year, the first being in May.
The light show was expected to be visible as far south as Alabama and northern California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But some reported seeing the aurora as far south as Texas, Arizona, as well as in Australia.
And sky-watchers who missed the show may have another chance to see the lights — experts say they could pop out again during the weekend.