© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. The air conditioning units are currently being replaced and other HVAC improvements made. If all goes well, we hope to have these repairs made and KTOT back on the air by the end of the day on Friday, 10/10. We apologize for this this interruption in service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.

Trump to hold rally in Colorado city that he says was overrun by migrant gangs

By Steve Inskeep,
Kyle Harris
Published October 11, 2024 at 4:15 AM CDT

Former President Donald Trump will visit Aurora, Colorado -- a city he has falsely described as overrun by migrant crime and gangs.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Kyle Harris