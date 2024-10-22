2 naval aviators died in a plane crash after returning from a tour in Yemen

Two naval aviators died last week during a training flight, shortly after returning from tours in Yemen, the Navy said.

Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay “Miley” Evans and Lt. Serena “Dug” Wileman, both 31 and from California, were aboard an EA-18G Growler jet aircraft that crashed near Mount Rainier in Washington state last week.

Evans and Wileman recently spent nine months as part of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, also known as the “Zappers,” in which they carried out strikes against the Houthi, a Yemeni militia backed by Iran.

Evans “helped develop and execute new warfare tactics that required knowledge, innovation, and a comprehensive understanding of aerial warfare and electronic attack,” the Navy said.

Evans earned Growler Tactics Instructor of the Year, two Single Action Air Medals and three Strike Flight Air Medals between December 2023 and March 2024.

She additionally participated in the all-women Super Bowl flyover last year, which commemorated 50 years of women being Navy pilots.

Wileman was awarded three Strike Flight Air Medals between December 2023 and April 2024.

“Outside the cockpit, Wileman made everyone smile,” the Navy said in a statement. “She would brighten up any room and was known for her genuine care and compassion for those around her.”

