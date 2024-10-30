Spain flooding: Photos show the devastation in Valencia

The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning after flash flooding in the eastern part of the country has left at least 70 people dead.

Officials say torrential rains that started Tuesday and continued overnight have submerged villages, cut off roads and caused problems with the telecommunications. There are reports of flooding in southern and eastern Spain.

Alberto Saiz / AP / AP People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain.

Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A resident walks next to a car lifted up in a street covered in mud in a flooded area in Picanya, near Valencia.

Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A picture taken in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain, shows cars piled in a street after floods.

Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Residents are pictured next to cars piled in a street covered in mud following floods in Picanya, near Valencia.

Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Residents walk among debris on a rail track following flood in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain.

Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain's eastern Valencia region has left dozens dead, rescue services said.