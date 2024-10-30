Trial begins for suspects accused in assassination of iconic activist in Brazil

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

In Brazil, the trial has begun for one of the country's most notorious murders. Two former policemen stand accused of involvement in the assassination of an iconic Rio de Janeiro politician back in 2018. Investigations into the case exposed rampant corruption among police and politicians. Julia Carneiro reports from Rio de Janeiro.

JULIA CARNEIRO: This was a long-awaited moment for the protesters gathered outside Rio's courts today. Calling for justice for Marielle Franco, they carried sunflowers, the symbol of the councilwoman's blooming career.

CARNEIRO: It's impossible to underestimate how important a figure Marielle Franco was in Rio, a gay Black woman from the favelas advocating for human rights, gender and racial equality. When she was gunned down, age 38, along with driver Anderson Gomes, shock and protests echoed around the world. The men facing trial are former policeman Ronnie Lessa, who's accused of firing the submachine gun, and Ecio Queiroz, who's accused of driving the car used in the crime. They made a plea deal with the federal police last year, leading to a major turn in investigation. Ronnie Lessa accused two politicians and Rio's former police chief of being the masterminds behind the crime. Marielle Franco, he said, was seen as an obstacle to real estate expansion by Rio's powerful militias.

Maria Franco's family has just arrived here at the demonstration. Her mother, her sister, her daughter are being hailed by the demonstrators with calls for justice.

In the courtroom, the defendants appeared on video conference from prison.

CARNEIRO: First came the accusation witnesses, including Marielle Franco's widow, Monica Benicio - today, also a councilwoman.

CARNEIRO: She says some politicians believe they can get away with murder and hopes this trial will show them otherwise.

CARNEIRO: Outside the courtroom, the nation watches closely. The trial should be a clear message against impunity, says Jurema Werneck, executive director of Amnesty International in Brazil.

JUREMA WERNECK: This is a very important moment. It's an opportunity to Brazil to change the page, to start a new history, to change the way we deal with human rights defender and change the way we deal with justice and impunity.

CARNEIRO: For NPR News, I'm Julia Carneiro in Rio.

