An update on which party will control Congress

By Susan Davis,
Deirdre WalshHosts
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:02 AM CST

Republicans have won control the U.S. Senate, while the state of the House of Representatives is still too close to call. Get the latest on the state of Congress.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
[Copyright 2024 NPR]