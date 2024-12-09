Morning news brief

KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating at very reduced power due to repair work on its tower. If you are experiencing reception problem please stream either of HPPR's programming services on the player above or HPPR's mobile app. Thank you for your patience while this important tower work is being completed.
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.