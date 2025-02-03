© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

Trump puts Mexico tariffs on hold for 1 month after a call with the Mexican president

By Tara Neill
Published February 3, 2025 at 10:32 AM CST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives her daily morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday.
Marco Ugarte
/
AP
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives her daily morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that following a phone call with President Trump Monday morning, the U.S. has agreed to put planned tariffs on Mexico on hold for a month. The White House confirmed the move.

In a post on X, she said: "The tariffs are on pause for one month from now." Sheinbaum said her government had agreed to send 10,000 national guard troops to the border to prevent drug trafficking, specifically fentanyl. And the U.S. will work to stop weapons trafficking to Mexico, she added.

Posting on his Truth Social Platform, Trump said the two leaders had a "very friendly conversation," and reiterated the troop commitment to securing the border with the U.S. that Sheinbaum announced.

Over the weekend, Trump had said that a 25% import tax on goods from Mexico and Canada, alongside 10% tariffs on goods from China, would go into effect on Tuesday. Trump said he will be speaking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon.

Mexico has been warning that a tariff war between the two countries would have huge effects, not just for U.S. consumers, but also for American companies manufacturing in Mexico.

The largest exporter in Mexico, for example, is the U.S. car company General Motors. Mexico is the No. 1 provider of cars and car parts for the United States. It's the largest provider of TV and computer screens and one out of every three refrigerators in the U.S. comes from Mexico.

Trump said negotiations with Mexico would continue, led on the U.S. side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. 

"I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our countries," he said on social media.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Tara Neill
Tara Neill is the Deputy international Editor and also covers Africa and Latin America on the International desk.