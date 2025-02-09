© 2025
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans

By Sidney Madden
Published February 9, 2025 at 7:18 PM CST
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Christopher Polk
/
/Penske Media via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

For a few minutes on Sunday evening, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was teleported 1,895 miles away to the city of Compton, Calif. Kendrick Lamar, the first solo rapper to headline the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, is well known for holding up the torch of West Coast hip-hop to remix its roots and burn it bright for all to see.

With the biggest captive audience of his career -- around 80,000 fans in the Superdome and millions more at home — Lamar's performance will conjure a medley of hits that could span his 15-year discography, and will feature R&B star SZA as a special guest.

SZA, left, and Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX.
Frank Franklin II / AP
/
AP
Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A general view of the performance by Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show.
Brian Snyder / Reuters
/
Reuters
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
SZA performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome.
Matt Slocum / AP
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs with Mustard during the halftime show.
Brian Snyder / Reuters
/
Reuters
Serena Williams dances during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stephanie Scarbrough / AP
/
AP
Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show.
Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
/
Reuters
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Cooper Neill / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
Cooper Neill / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Bob Kupbens / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
/
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images
/
Penske Media via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
