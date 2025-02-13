© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Up to 100 more workers are fired at CFPB as staff fear mass layoffs are looming

By Laurel Wamsley
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:23 PM CST
More than 150 workers at the CFPB have been laid off so far this week. Agency staff fear more job cuts loom.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
More than 150 workers at the CFPB have been laid off so far this week. Agency staff fear more job cuts loom.

Some 70 to 100 employees of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau were laid off Thursday, according to three current employees with knowledge of the situation who did not want to be identified for fear of also being fired.

The employees laid off were term employees, meaning career staff whose positions are for a set length of time — at CFPB generally for two or four years. Their terminations comes after the CFPB earlier this week laid off about 73 recent employees as reported by NPR.

Two of the termination letters, which were shared with NPR by current and former staffers, said the staffers' employment was terminated "due to Executive Order Implementing The President's 'Department of Government Efficiency' Workforce Optimization Initiative – The White House dated February 11, 2025."

CFPB staff are hearing talk that much wider cuts to the organization are planned for Friday.

————————————————————————————————————————————————

Laurel Wamsley is covering what's happening at CFPB. If you have a tip, you can contact her securely on Signal at laurel.96.

————————————————————————————————————————————————

Many inside the bureau, as well as outside consumer advocates, say it will be impossible to carry out the bureau's statutory obligations if the staff size is significantly reduced.

Before the recent cuts, the bureau had approximately 1,700 employees. Earlier this week, around 73 probationary employees –- those who had been in their jobs less than one or two years – were terminated.

National Treasury Employees Union, which represents CFPB staff, has filed a lawsuit against Russell Vought in his capacity as acting director of CFPB. Joining in the complaint are the National Consumer Law Center, the NAACP, and others.

Demonstrators hold signs in front of the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2025, as they protest against the Trump administration's plans to target the CFPB
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images / AFP
/
AFP
Demonstrators hold signs in front of the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2025, as they protest against the Trump administration's plans to target the CFPB

In the complaint, the plaintiffs write, "The defendants are also preparing to conduct another mass firing, this time of over 95% of the Bureau's employees. That would make it impossible for the Bureau to fulfill any of its statutorily required functions."

CFPB has long been a target

Congress created CFPB in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as part of the bipartisan Dodd-Frank Act, and the bureau has many responsibilities it is legally obligated to perform. An analysis by the Student Borrower Protection Center and the Consumer Federation of America lists 87 Congressional mandates that CFPB is required to fulfill.

Those statutory mandates range from its high-level mission: the Bureau "shall regulate the offering and provision of consumer financial products or services under the Federal consumer financial laws." There are also specific requirements: For example, CFPB must establish an office that collects and monitors consumer complaints via a website and a toll-free telephone number.

The Trump Administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team, which is not an official department, have turned their efforts and attention to CFPB in recent days, largely following the same playbook they've used to raze USAID.

At USAID, all except a small number of staff were placed on administrative leave, a move that's been put on pause by a federal judge through at least Feb. 21.

The layoffs at CFPB come as President Trump nominated Jonathan McKernan to be its next director. He would replace Vought, an architect of Project 2025 and the White House budget director who was named acting director late last week.

CFPB has been in tumult since last week, as staff were ordered by Vought to stop all work and the bureau's headquarters has been shuttered for the week.

Many Republicans have long wanted to get rid of the agency since its creation. It has also antagonized many executives at Wall Street and Silicon Valley who say it is too heavy-handed with its regulation of banks, payment apps, and other financial products and services.

The bureau is part of the Federal System and receives its funding from the Federal Reserve.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
See stories by Laurel Wamsley