Kennedy Center evacuates due to bomb threat targeting Shen Yun

By Elizabeth Blair
Published February 20, 2025 at 1:15 PM CST
The Kennedy Center on Aug. 13, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been evacuated following a bomb threat called in Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Kennedy Center says the threat targeted Shen Yun, a touring dance troupe that is banned in China, because it is associated with the religious group Falun Gong. The group rents a theater at the Center for its performances.

The Kennedy Center said "security acted swiftly, following existing protocols."

Officer L. Lepe, a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed the bomb threat was called in this morning. U.S. Park Police is investigating with assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit.

Jennifer Vanasco edited this story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
