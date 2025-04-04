Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record

Updated April 04, 2025 at 23:31 PM ET

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin came into Friday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks three goals shy of the magic number that has loomed over this hockey season: 895. Two goals would tie the old record of 894, set back in 1999 by the great Wayne Gretzky. A third would break it.

For now, though, a new record will have to wait: Ovechin scored two goals and now shares the record with Gretzky. The Washington Capitals have six games remaining this regular season.

At 39 years old, Ovechkin's pursuit of the Gretzky goals record has drawn the whole hockey world's attention — and the presence of Gretzky himself at Washington's Capital One Arena on Friday night.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A video screen featuring an image of Russian hockey star Alex Ovechkin and declaring "Ovechkin is Always the First!" stands next to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Ovechkin's first goal of the night came not even four minutes into the game, a one-timer in front of the net off a pass from teammate Dylan Strome. Then, his second was classic Ovi — a power play slapshot from his "office," his favored spot on the ice near the left faceoff circle. Afterward, as the crowd roared and his teammates rapped their sticks on the boards, Ovechkin took a lap around the ice in the spotlight.

"Every goal seems to get bigger and bigger and bigger," Strome said after the game. "To get the one early, and just a matter of time before he got another — almost a third, a couple times — but it's so impressive the way he can get open, the way he can score, the way he can put it in. It's history."

After the game, the entire Blackhawks squad lined up to offer Ovechkin a fist bump, then Gretzky came to the Capitals' locker room to congratulate Ovechkin in person.

"What Wayne and O have done for the game of hockey can never be replicated," said right wing Tom Wilson, who has played his own entire 12-year NHL career alongside Ovechkin in Washington. "It's been an honor of my career to have a front row seat to watch him."

Ovechkin's 41 goals this season are tied for second-most across the league — even though he was sidelined for a month after breaking his leg in a collision with an opponent during a game in November.

And practically every other player on the leaderboard is a decade younger than Ovechkin, whose longevity and consistency have put him on a tier that few other players can claim. For most players, scoring 40 or more goals in a single season would be a career highlight — for Ovechkin, this is his 14th season doing so. He is the first player in NHL history to tally at least three 40-goal seasons at the age of 35 or older.

Gretzky first claimed the goals record in 1994, when he passed Gordie Howe's old record of 801. Gretzky then played for five more seasons, finally retiring in 1999 with a career total of 894 goals.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images / Getty Images Wayne Gretzky acknowledges the fans at Capital One Arena during the game between the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Like many of Gretzky's records, the goals record was once thought to be untouchable.

Ovechkin was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2004. He was a scorer from the beginning, leading the league in goals in nine different seasons. But where many hockey players' scoring ability fades over the years, Ovechkin kept scoring. By the time he hit 600 career goals, then 700, commentators and fans wondered if Gretzky's record could be within sight.

On Friday night, after the game, the two monumental players sat at a press conference table together. The record of 894 career goals is, for now, shared between them both — at least for a day or two, until the Capitals play again.

"When I broke Gordie's record, my dad told me that same night, 'You'd be as proud as the guy that breaks your record,' " Gretzky said Friday. "It's really been a wonderful journey for everyone."

"From Beliveau to Howe, Orr, Lemieux, Messier, you pass it down," he said. "If someone breaks Alex's record, I hope Alex is there to shake his hand. But right now, I hope Alex enjoys it. And he deserves all the credit and accolades he's getting."

Copyright 2025 NPR