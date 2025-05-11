Sunday Puzzle: Initial fame

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you clues for some famous people past and present. The first two letters of each clue are the initials of the answer.

Ex. Fa ncy dancer --> F red A staire

1. Printer and patriot of colonial Boston

2. Annual prize creator in Physics, Chemistry, and Literature

3. Jogged to a gold medal at the 1936 Olympics

4. Assassinated Egyptian leader

5. Astronaut who was the first American in space

6. Writer of political commentary in the early 20th century

7. Madame Secretary of State under Bill Clinton

8. Oscar-winning director for "Platoon"

9. Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" comic

10. Early American patriot

11. Batman player in 2016

12. The star of "Philadelphia" and "Sully"

13. She was the mother of six of Thomas Jefferson's children

14. Two-time winner of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup

15. Swinger of a mean tennis racket

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrew Tuite, of Chicago. There are four countries whose names have one-syllable anagrams that rhyme with "Spain." What are they?

Challenge Answer

Iran (rain), China (chain), Nepal (plane), Niger (reign)

Winner

Tom Rymsza of Chambersburg, Penn.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a famous singer past or present. Remove the first and last letter from the first name and the result will be a potential partner of the last name. What singer is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, May 15th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR