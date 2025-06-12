© 2025
Alex Gordon Ready for Induction into Royals Hall of Fame

Kansas Public Radio | By Greg Echlin
Published June 12, 2025 at 10:09 AM CDT
Kansas City Royals
/
royals.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - On Friday, Alex Gordon will enter the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame. Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 Major League draft. He also became a three-time American League All-Star. But as Greg Echlin reports, Gordon's path to Royals stardom had its share of setbacks.

Alex Gordon will be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame Friday before the Royals play the A’s at Kauffman Stadium (7:10 pm).

The 41-year-old Gordon will be the 31st inductee into the Royals Hall of Fame and will receive a blue jacket, joining the likes of his former manager, Ned Yost, and other team legends from George Brett to Bo Jackson.
Greg Echlin
Greg Echlin is a sports reporter for Kansas Public Radio and other public media news outlets. Follow him on Twitter @GregEchlin.
See stories by Greg Echlin