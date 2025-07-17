Two fictional bands are topping the Billboard charts

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Two new pop groups are having a big week on the Billboard charts. It's an impressive feat given that they're fictional. NPR's Stephen Thompson explains.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: The biggest story on the Billboard Album chart lately isn't the album that's currently No. 1. Over the last couple of weeks, the soundtrack to a Netflix animated movie has risen all the way to No. 2. It's called "KPop Demon Hunters," and it's about a pair of rival K-pop bands, one of which hunts demons and the other of which, well, is demons.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SODA POP")

ANDREW CHOI, NECKWAV, DANNY CHUNG, KEVIN WOO AND SAMUIL LEE: (As Saja Boys, singing) You're all I can think of, every drop I drink up. You're my soda pop, my little soda pop.

THOMPSON: That's Saja Boys. They're a group of demons looking to consume human souls, aided by some of the catchiest songs on Earth. Then you've got our heroes, HUNTR/X. They're pop stars and demon hunters.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOLDEN")

EJAE, AUDREY NUNA AND REI AMI: (As HUNTR/X, singing) We're goin' up, up, up. It's our moment. You know together we're glowin'. Gonna be, gonna be golden.

THOMPSON: The film employs real-life K-pop artists to handle the singing parts, including Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and Andrew Choi. Of course, "KPop Demon Hunters" wouldn't be doing so well if the songs weren't connecting with their intended audience. The soundtrack is getting so many streams that eight of its songs land on this week's Hot 100 Singles chart, led by HUNTR/X's "Golden" at No. 6.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOLDEN")

EJAE, NUNA AND AMI: (As HUNTR/X, singing) Oh, I'm done hidin'. Now I'm shinin', like I'm born to be.

THOMPSON: "KPop Demon Hunters" is in exclusive company. It's now one of just four soundtracks to hit the top two this decade, following "Wicked," "Barbie" and "Encanto." All in all, a good start for HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, two bands that don't even exist.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE")

EJAE, NUNA AND AMI: (As HUNTR/X, singing) Show me what's underneath. I'll find your harmony. Fearless and undefined, this is what it sounds like.

