Longhorn History

When Christopher Columbus came to the New World in 1492, he brought with him Spanish cattle. They gradually spread into Northern Mexico, and when other Spanish explorers such as Coronado traveled, they herded these Spanish cattle with them for food. If one became weak, it was left behind to die or fend for itself. These stray cattle that were strong enough to make a comeback were the original ancestors of Texas Longhorns. Only the hardy survived. The strongest bulls were the herd sires. A calf survived due to its mother’s innate sense to protect its young from predators at all costs.

During the Civil War, there were millions of these longhorns free ranging over Mexico and Texas. These hardy animals would intermingle and breed with settlers’ cattle that were held for dairy and beef purposes. Soldiers returning from the war found these tough cattle in vast numbers and realized they could be turned to cash for those persons with the ability to outsmart them, round them up and drive them northward. The cattle were driven to railheads and shipped to the East as a food source. Only the Texas Longhorn, formed by a harsh environment, could withstand these trail drives. Driving wild longhorns through miles of prairie, sometimes void of any water for long stretches, was a job and an economic venture. The North American cowboy evolved from a farmhand to someone who could handle any horse and any circumstance along the trail. Cow towns such as Dodge City and Abilene came into existence, as well as the vivid lifestyle associated with them.

Much of the history of the American West was written during this time, but the trail drive era actually lasted less than 15 years. Fenced ranges, a cattle disease called Texas Fever, some catastrophic winter storms, and a decrease in demand for meat in the East put an abrupt stop to this market. The impact of longhorns on the High Plains diminished periodically, but over the years the breed has been preserved from extinction. Just as their harsh environment formed them, the breed continues to form and evolve in today’s world and to continue to be a vital part of the West.

Thanks to The Legend magazine, published in Dodge City, for contributing to this story.

