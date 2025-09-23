Kansas-born Architect Impacts Amarillo Skyline
A list of the movers and shakers who helped develop the city of Amarillo would have to include Guy Anton Carlander.
An architect who developed his own style by utilizing elements of design and decoration from the 1920s and 30s, his name is on the dedication plaques of many schools, courthouses, hospitals and medical buildings, and office buildings throughout the Texas Panhandle...he even designed the canyon-rim lodge at Palo Duro Canyon!
HPH is a production of High Plains Public Radio