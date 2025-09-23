© 2025
High Plains History

Kansas-born Architect Impacts Amarillo Skyline

Published September 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

A list of the movers and shakers who helped develop the city of Amarillo would have to include Guy Anton Carlander.

An architect who developed his own style by utilizing elements of design and decoration from the 1920s and 30s, his name is on the dedication plaques of many schools, courthouses, hospitals and medical buildings, and office buildings throughout the Texas Panhandle...he even designed the canyon-rim lodge at Palo Duro Canyon!

