Military Families
On this Veterans' Day holiday, we remember those who served, as well as their families, who also share in the sacrifice of military service, with this archived conversation from Storycorps' One Small Step project.
Veterans' Day is a day of remembrance for those who have served in the United States' armed forces. Many of those who served gave their lives.
Among those who sacrifice for a life of military service are the family members of those who serve. Military families must be ready to relocate at a moment's notice, and postings may be anywhere in the world. As a result, many children of service members grow up learning a foreign language, and with cultural and lived experiences beyond those of their civilian-raised classmates.
In this archived conversation from Storycorps' One Small Step project, High Plains History features a discussion between Pam Lehman, a retired pastor, and Jay Parker, a consultant, both of Amarillo, Texas, regarding their respective childhoods as part of military families.
