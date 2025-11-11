Veterans' Day is a day of remembrance for those who have served in the United States' armed forces. Many of those who served gave their lives.

Among those who sacrifice for a life of military service are the family members of those who serve. Military families must be ready to relocate at a moment's notice, and postings may be anywhere in the world. As a result, many children of service members grow up learning a foreign language, and with cultural and lived experiences beyond those of their civilian-raised classmates.

In this archived conversation from Storycorps' One Small Step project, High Plains History features a discussion between Pam Lehman, a retired pastor, and Jay Parker, a consultant, both of Amarillo, Texas, regarding their respective childhoods as part of military families.

High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.