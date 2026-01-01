Windthorst Windows
Though the town of Windthorst never really became a reality, the magnificent church that was the centerpiece of an entire community is very real and well worth a trip to Ford County in southwestern Kansas.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church features an interior filled with wonders, not the least of which is a series of hand-blown stained glass windows fashioned in the “Munich Pictorial Style”.
For High Plains Public Radio, I’m Skip Mancini.
