Windthorst Windows

The first settlers on the Great Plains had little time for fun amidst the hardscrabble toil that made up their daily existence. Yet out of this era came some of our most precious, and now fading, traditions. Box suppers, church socials, spelling bees, and barn dances each held the common essentials of food, music and neighbors that made life on the plains not only bearable, but also downright enjoyable. And of those events, none was more anticipated than the dances.

