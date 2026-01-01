© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
96.3 FM in Liberal is off air due to antenna damage, please tune into KANZ 91.1 FM to keep up with your favorite news, music , and entertainment.
High Plains History

Windthorst Windows

Published January 1, 2026 at 4:51 PM CST

Though the town of Windthorst never really became a reality, the magnificent church that was the centerpiece of an entire community is very real and well worth a trip to Ford County in southwestern Kansas.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church features an interior filled with wonders, not the least of which is a series of hand-blown stained glass windows fashioned in the “Munich Pictorial Style”.

For High Plains Public Radio, I’m Skip Mancini.

High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.

Tags
HPH Fall 2025: High Plains History Revisited High Plains History Revisited