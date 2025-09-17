© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump moves to scrub national parks sites of signs that cast America in a "negative light"

By Frank Langfitt
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:47 PM CDT
Tourists read a display titled "The Dirty Business of Slavery" at the President's House in Philadelphia on Aug. 9. Around a dozen different exhibits and displays in Independence National Historic Park are under review by the National Park Service for potential removal or editing on Sept. 17.
Matthew Hatcher
/
Getty Images
Tourists read a display titled "The Dirty Business of Slavery" at the President's House in Philadelphia on Aug. 9. Around a dozen different exhibits and displays in Independence National Historic Park are under review by the National Park Service for potential removal or editing on Sept. 17.
Exhibits discussing slavery and the Founding Fathers' owning slaves are seen at the President's House in Philadelphia on Aug. 9.
Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Exhibits discussing slavery and George Washington's treatment of enslaved people are seen at the President's House in Philadelphia on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt