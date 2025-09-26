Mountain Lions Are Returning to Kansas

When you think of Kansas, you probably don’t think of mountains—or mountain lions. But in recent years, the number of sightings of mountain lions in the state has skyrocketed. What’s bringing these elusive animals to the Sunflower State? Matthew Algeo recently went looking for answers—and mountain lions—with a state wildlife biologist.

(An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the number of mountain lion sightings in Kansas. There have been 117 since 2007 and 65 since 2023.)