105.7 KJJP serving Amarillo, Texas will be operating at diminished power with periods of being off air now through the end of Friday due to tower maintenance. Please use the streaming services on this website or on the HPPR mobile app.
How did Illinois become the 'Great Pumpkin State?'
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.