KJJP-FM 105.7 FM serving Amarillo/Canyon and the central Texas Panhandle will be off the air on Monday from about 7am until 3pm. This shutdown is required while repairs are made to guy wires on the Channel 10 tower used by KJJP. During this outage you can continue listening to HPPR via its digital streams (see the player above) or through the HPPR mobile app.

Morning news brief

A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT

Hamas begins releasing final Israeli hostages, President Trump addresses Israel's parliament, White House blames Dems for shutdown layoffs, but they've been central to Trump's agenda.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
