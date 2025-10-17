Oct. 21 could be a good night to see a comet

© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

By Manuela López Restrepo,
Sarah Handel
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:28 PM CDT

Oct. 21, 2025 is a very special night in the sky. A comet known as Lemmon will be visible if skies are clear, and there's a meteor shower, too.

