Japan's parliament elects first female prime minister

By Anthony Kuhn,
Leila Fadel
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:52 AM CDT

Sanae Takaichi became Japan's first female prime minister Tuesday. Her election comes at a time of upheaval in Japanese politics.

