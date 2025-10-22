© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Eric Lu is the first American winner of the Chopin Competition in 55 years

By Kira Wakeam,
Patrick JarenwattananonNadia Lancy
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:22 PM CDT

American Eric Lu is the newest winner of the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition held in Warsaw, Poland.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Kira Wakeam
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Nadia Lancy