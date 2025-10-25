© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It expected that this work will completed by midweek with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and northeast Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway.
While we're off-air, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

On the frontlines of Peru's forgotten cocaine war

By Simeon Tegel
Published October 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT

The Trump administration's goals to crack down on drug trafficking may be at odds with cuts to aid programs meant to fight coca at its source in the Amazon

