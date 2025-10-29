© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It is hoped that this work will completed on Thursday with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

A day after a deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro, 2 very different stories emerge

By Carrie Kahn
October 29, 2025

More than 130 people were killed in Rio de Janeiro's deadliest-ever police raid targeting a major drug cartel.

