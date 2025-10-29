© 2025
High Plains
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It is hoped that this work will completed on Thursday with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Time for an interstellar flyby! Meet 3i/ATLAS, a very old comet

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
HostsJustine Kenin
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT

Scientists are observing the skies as the comet 3i/ATLAS makes a close flyby of Earth.

Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.