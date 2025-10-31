© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It is hoped that this work will completed on Thursday with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

What has 11 questions and makes you feel smart? Our news quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT
From left: A Jack Skellington fan, a statue, Jacob Elordi.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
From left: A Jack Skellington fan, a statue, Jacob Elordi.

Boo! Need a last-minute costume? Just print out the quiz, staple it to your clothing, and copy the below score feedback options onto slips of paper. Make trick-or-treaters take the quiz, then give them a score slip instead of candy. Be the most popular house on the block!

Too bad so sad.
Barely passable.
Mediocre.
Middling at best.
Medium-bad.
Yay.
Not too shabby.
Decent!
Competent!
Almost perfect!
Perfection!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.