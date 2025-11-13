The House is back. How do members feel?

KJJP 105.7 FM serving the Amarillo area will be off air for approximately two hours for maintenance on Nov. 13 starting at 12pm CDT. Please stream through the digital player directly above this notice or on the HPPR APP.
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.