© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Iranian authorities target businesses dealing with women not covering their heads

By Jackie Northam
Published November 15, 2025 at 6:43 AM CST

Instead of arresting women who shun the hijab head covering, Iran is targeting the cafes where they gather

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
weekend edition saturday
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam