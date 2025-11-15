Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
The new Texas A&M University System, which requires professors to obtain approval from the school president to discuss certain race and gender topics, has been met with opposition from faculty and freedom of speech advocates.
As Ukrainian troops struggle to defend a key city in Ukraine's east, a widening energy corruption scandal in Kyiv implicates a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and forces resignations in his cabinet.