'Extremely disappointed': Wichita reports another delay for city's new water treatment plant

More than six years after work began on Wichita's Northwest Water Treatment Plant, work has “ceased” — and it’s not because the plant is finished.

Wichita city officials announced Wednesday that “ongoing issues” with the plant’s clarifiers has caused work to stop at the facility.

“The City Council and City staff are extremely disappointed with the continued pattern of missed deadlines from WWP (Wichita Water Partners) for bringing the plant online,” city officials said in a news release.

“The City understands and shares residents’ frustration with the continued delays in completing this project.”

The water treatment plant at 21st and Hoover is meant to replace the city’s 80-year-old drinking water treatment plant. It’s budgeted at $574 million and is the single largest public works project in the city’s history.

The plant clarifiers are singular as well. City officials say that they are some of the largest built in the country. Clarifiers are giant settling tanks that remove suspended solids — like silt, sand, bacteria and algae — from the water being treated. Clarifiers play an important role in multiple parts of the treatment process.

KMUW will continue to update this report.