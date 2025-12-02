Kansas City's World Cup transit plan will create a lot of new bus routes. Here's where they'll go

For one month next year, Kansas City residents and visitors will have access to more public transportation. KC2026, the group that is planning for the six World Cup games in Kansas City, has announced a dedicated transit plan for tournament.

The World Cup transit service will run from June 11 to July 13 — beginning on the first match day of the tournament and ending two days after the last match in town — with buses coming every 15-30 minutes depending on the route. KC2026 has yet to determine a fare for these routes, but said it will charge riders for the service.

The service will cost KC2026 millions of dollars to run, but no final cost has been provided yet.

Lindsey Douglas, the chief operations officer for KC2026, said the service is about more than just getting people to and from the airport or Arrowhead Stadium, where all six games will be held.

KC2026 also wants the new bus stops to spread spending and tourism throughout the area. Bars and restaurants will be able to stay open and serve alcohol 23 hours a day during the tournament, thanks to a new Missouri law aimed at boosting business, and Kansas City's arts scene has been prepping to capture attention from visitors.

“Partners in the region do an excellent job of providing services to people in their day-to-day lives, getting to the grocery store, getting to work, getting to school,” Douglas said. “We know with the folks that are coming to participate in the tournament, whether that's a visitor or resident, we needed to meet those needs without disrupting that day-to-day activity.”

KC2026 KC2026 has contracted 215 motorcoach buses for the event and plans to contract more.

Where Kansas City's World Cup buses will go

The transportation plan, called “Connect KC 26,” will take riders to 15 different locations where no direct service currently exists. KC2026 is calling these “region direct” routes, and will stretch them between places like Lawrence, downtown Kansas City, Independence and Overland Park.

They'll also connect riders to the FIFA Fan Festival at the National WWI Memorial and Museum.

The regional direct routes are located at:

North Kansas City (520 E 19th Ave, North Kansas City, MO)

(520 E 19th Ave, North Kansas City, MO) Worlds of Fun (4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO)

(4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO) Liberty (1915 College Street, Liberty, MO)

(1915 College Street, Liberty, MO) Boardwalk Square (8600 N Boardwalk Ave, Kansas City, MO)

(8600 N Boardwalk Ave, Kansas City, MO) Independence Square (13910 E Truman Road, Independence, MO)

(13910 E Truman Road, Independence, MO) Independence Center (18801 E 39th St S, Independence, MO)

(18801 E 39th St S, Independence, MO) Lee’s Summit (217 SW Main St, Lee's Summit, MO)

(217 SW Main St, Lee's Summit, MO) 3-Trails Transit Center (9449 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO)

(9449 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO) Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium (6700 Swope Pkwy, Kansas City, MO)

(6700 Swope Pkwy, Kansas City, MO) Overland Park Convention Center (6000 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS)

(6000 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS) Oak Park Mall (11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS)

(11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS) Mission Transit Center (5251 Johnson Dr, Mission, KS)

(5251 Johnson Dr, Mission, KS) Lenexa City Center (8741 Ryckert St, Lenexa, KS)

(8741 Ryckert St, Lenexa, KS) The Legends (10824 Parallel Pkwy SPC 700, Kansas City, KS)

(10824 Parallel Pkwy SPC 700, Kansas City, KS) Lawrence (2315 Bob Billings Pkwy, Lawrence, KS)

Celisa Calacal / KCUR 89.3 Soccer fans from around the world are expected to come to Kansas City next summer. KC2026 is working with the KC Streetcar Authority to increase its frequencies during the fan fest.

Buses are scheduled every 20 minutes on each route, with the exception of Lawrence, where buses will come at 30 minute intervals.

Douglas said the planning committee studied the locations of hotels, short-term rentals and amenities before planning the new stop locations.

“No direct service currently exists for any of these locations,” Douglas said. “Many of them do connect to existing services, but these (new routes) are really filling a gap, particularly on direct service from downtown out to these locations.”

In addition to the regional direct service, KC2026 will also run direct airport service between KCI and downtown. Those buses will come every 15 minutes.

Kansas City will host six matches during the World Cup. On those six days, KC2026 will operate what it calls “stadium direct” service between four locations, the FIFA Fan Festival, and the stadium. This service will only be for game ticket holders.

The five locations will operate as park-and-ride stops where riders will pay to park before boarding the buses. These direct routes are located at:

Highway 40 (Highway 40 & Stadium Dr, Kansas City, MO)

(Highway 40 & Stadium Dr, Kansas City, MO) Independence Center (18801 E 39th St S, Independence, MO)

(18801 E 39th St S, Independence, MO) Oak Park Mall (1149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS)

(1149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS) North Kansas City (520 E 19th Ave, North Kansas City, MO)

The latter three stops are also part of the regional direct service. At the stadium, many parking spots will have already been sold through FIFA hospitality packages. KC2026 said only about 4,000 spots will be available for general ticket holders, making public transit even more important.

KC2026 has contracted 215 buses for the monthlong event, and plans to contract more. The buses used for the group’s transit will be motorcoaches that seat around 53 people. All buses will be in operation on match days, but fewer will run the regional direct service on non-match days.

KC2026 The new public transit options will run from June 11 to July 13 during the World Cup. The games are expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area.

Larger plans for expanding transit

In addition to the new routes provided by KC2026, other transit agencies in the region are increasing their service throughout the event. Johnson County will run free buses between March and November next year, connecting the Overland Park Convention Center and Lenexa City Center to the airport.

The two cities are considering making the service a more permanent offering depending on its success. Johnson County Transit also plans to reinforce bus lines to hotels like the Sheraton in Overland Park.

Amtrak plans to add an extra daily service on the Missouri River Runner line between Kansas City and St. Louis between April and June next year to prepare for increased travel ahead of the World Cup.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority plans to run extra buses along the Kansas City Streetcar line to manage the flood of people attending the FIFA Fan Festival. It will operate 40 days of expanded service during the games.

Emily Younker / KCUR 89.3 Tania Mahan, senior transport integration manager for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, speaks at the announcement of KC2026's transit plan.

The transit agency did not receive money from the federal government to run the program, however. It plans to use more than $2 million from a federal grant it received in 2018, which was originally intended to buy new buses, to operate the expanded service.

Representatives for KC2026 said they are also working with the KC Streetcar Authority to increase frequency on the recently expanded streetcar line for the fan fest.

Riders who use KC2026’s transit service next year will likely be able to plan their trips via an app. The planning committee will input bus information into FIFA’s host city app, and hopes to include its service on existing transit apps so riders can coordinate their trips.

Pam Kramer, the chief executive officer of KC2026, said the group hopes the increased service during the World Cup next year will increase the appetite for public transit during regular times. She said the group has already received positive feedback about future transit planning.

“If we can, and I believe we can, deliver transportation that is reliable, safe, seamless, pleasant, people will say, ‘You know what? I would love to have a direct ride to the airport. I would love to have a direct ride downtown. I am more inclined to support, listen and talk about public transit moving forward,’” Kramer said.