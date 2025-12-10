© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Archie the dog starts his day belting along with the 'Morning Edition' theme music

By Hosts
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:49 AM CST

Archie, a beloved canine and loyal listener, sings along with the "Morning Edition" theme music every morning at the top of the hour.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]